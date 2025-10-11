WWE Talents Reveal Mixed Experiences Over Fanatics Gear Reimbursement

In the latest Fightful Select Answers, there was a discussion about whether WWE talents receive compensation for their gear when Fanatics sells it as memorabilia.

Fanatics, WWE’s merchandising partner, occasionally markets ring gear worn at events.

According to the report, several talents were asked about this issue. One talent stated that they had never received reimbursement for their ring gear, while another reported being reimbursed up to $1,500.

The report does not clarify the reasons behind this discrepancy between the experiences of the two talents.

Additionally, it was noted that while this may be obvious to most, talents are permitted to use their WWE ring gear after leaving the company, provided it does not include any WWE-trademarked content.

They are not required to have such trademarked elements—like ring names—on their gear.