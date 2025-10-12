Jackson Drake Renews WWE ID Deal Amid Multiple Talent Departures

As reported by PWMania.com, several WWE ID talents have had their contracts not renewed, affecting a total of nine stars.

Other NXT talents, such as Stevie Turner and Wes Lee, are also part of this situation. Some talents, like Zayda Steel, chose to leave on their own.

According to Bodyslam+, one talent has had their WWE ID contract renewed: Jackson Drake, who is not only the reigning champion but also the first-ever WWE EVOLVE Champion. He is a member of the group Vanity Project.

The first major EVOLVE special event, titled “Succession,” will stream this Wednesday on Tubi.