CM Punk Reveals How He Got “Cult Of Personality” As His WWE Theme Song

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with GQ about various topics, including how he came to use Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” as his theme song in the company. Punk also used this song as his walkout music during his time in the UFC and his stint in AEW.

Punk said, “‘Cult of Personality’ is iconic. ‘This Fire Burns’ is also iconic, but come on, we’re talking about Living Color. Vernon Reid. This song’s been with me since 1989 when it came out and I was on a little league team, the Indians.”

H continued, “I knew it was time to make ‘Cult of Personality’ my official theme song in WWE when I was renegotiating my contract and I knew how much Vince McMahon hated to pay for licensed music.”

Punk said, “I said, ‘Guess what, pal? The only way I’m re-signing is if I get this song.’ I thought he was going to say ‘no’ and I was going to peace out and go on vacation, and he said ‘yes,’ and now here I am.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.