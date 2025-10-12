Backstage News On John Cena vs. AJ Styles At WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, 17-time World Champion John Cena faced AJ Styles in a singles match that is already being hailed as an instant classic.

Cena ultimately won the contest, which featured nods to WWE legends as both stars executed finishing moves such as Sister Abigail, a Tombstone Piledriver, and Angel’s Wings, among others.

According to Fightful Select, Cena and Styles received a standing ovation upon returning backstage after their match.

The report also noted that Styles was reportedly unaware of his entrance and that there are no expected issues regarding the mention of the Bullet Club. Notably, CM Punk was present at Crown Jewel and watched the Cena vs. Styles match from the audience as a spectator.

With his match against Styles now in the books, Cena has only four dates left in his WWE career, including Survivor Series: WarGames and Saturday Night’s Main Event.

His final match is scheduled for December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and it is rumored to be against “The Ring General,” GUNTHER. Meanwhile, Styles recently confirmed his plans to retire next year.

Leading up to Survivor Series, Cena is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW in his hometown of Boston on November 10, followed by another episode of RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 17.