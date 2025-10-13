Several WWE Stars Express Interest In Working With Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman may be one of the most notorious manipulators in WWE history, but that hasn’t stopped several top stars from expressing interest in working with “The Wiseman.” In recent interviews, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn all discussed the possibility of aligning themselves with Heyman — despite his long record of betrayal.

Speaking with the Kairouz Bros, Montez Ford made his admiration for Heyman’s track record clear. “Yes. Why not? Has he steered anyone wrong? Has he led people to the Promised Land? Multiple times,” Ford said. “You always see him in the main event. Isn’t that what we’re all here for, to be main eventers?”

Angelo Dawkins agreed, adding, “You’ve just got to capitalize.”

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest echoed the same sentiment during a separate interview, openly calling himself a “Paul Heyman guy.”

“Yes, he has his ways about him, but I’m a Paul Heyman guy. I have no problem with him advocating for me,” Priest stated. “That’s part of this business (backstabbing), everybody does that. I’ve been guilty of that too. You can’t deny what he can do for your career.”

Perhaps the most surprising comments came from Sami Zayn, the former “Honorary Uce,” who was famously betrayed by The Bloodline — a group managed by Heyman. Despite their history, Zayn refused to rule out a future alliance. “One day you go ‘I’ll never in a million years…’ And then one day you find yourself there again. I’m not ruling it out, absolutely not,” Zayn explained. “Yeah, for sure, he backstabs everyone. I think all his relationships are very transactional.”

Currently, Paul Heyman serves as the “Oracle” for The Vision, the dominant Raw faction consisting of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.