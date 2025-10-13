Seth Rollins Written Off WWE TV Following Legitimate Shoulder Injury

The shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins by his Vision stablemates on last week’s episode of WWE Raw appears to have been more than just a storyline twist — it was reportedly designed to write the World Heavyweight Champion off television due to a legitimate injury.

Rollins was seen favoring his shoulder during his match at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, where he defeated Cody Rhodes to become the new WWE Crown Jewel Champion. At one point, Rollins performed a coast-to-coast maneuver and was later spotted clutching his shoulder. Concerns grew when he was photographed before the Raw taping wearing a sling.

The closing angle of Raw saw Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turn on Rollins, officially dissolving The Vision. The show ended with Paul Heyman aligning himself with Breakker and Reed as they stood tall over the fallen champion — effectively writing Rollins out of ongoing storylines for the foreseeable future.

This is not the first time Rollins has faced major injury setbacks. In 2016, he tore his ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus, forcing him to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and miss seven months of action. He has also battled recurring shoulder and back issues throughout his career.

While the full extent of the current injury is unknown, WWE has seemingly used the angle to transition Rollins into a babyface role for his eventual return, with a ready-made rivalry against his former allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed waiting when he’s cleared to compete.