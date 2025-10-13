CM Punk Becomes New No. 1 Contender For World Heavyweight Title

Today’s episode of WWE Raw ended in absolute chaos, as CM Punk became the new No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship — and the once-dominant faction The Vision seemingly fell apart in shocking fashion.

In the night’s main event, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight squared off in a Triple Threat Match to determine the next challenger for Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship.

After a fast-paced 13-minute battle, Punk picked up the victory. The finish came when LA Knight connected with his BFT on Punk, but Jey Uso pulled Knight out of the ring before the referee could count the pinfall. Uso re-entered the ring, only for Punk to catch him with a GTS for the decisive win.

As Punk celebrated his hard-fought victory, the music of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins hit, and he made his way to the ring alongside his Vision stablemates Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Moments later, Breakker and Reed blindsided Jey Uso and LA Knight at ringside before turning their attention to Punk. The attack ended with a spear from Breakker and a Tsunami splash from Reed, leaving Punk motionless as Rollins stood over his fallen challenger, taunting, “You will never win this championship.”

Just when it appeared the show would end with The Vision standing tall, everything unraveled. In a shocking twist, Bron Breakker suddenly speared Seth Rollins. The arena fell silent as Breakker demanded that Bronson Reed choose sides. After a tense pause, Reed climbed the ropes and hit a Tsunami splash — this time on Rollins.

The closing moments saw Paul Heyman kneeling beside a battered Rollins, only for Breakker to grab him by the collar. Heyman then slowly stood and raised the arms of both Breakker and Reed, signaling the formation of a new and dominant alliance — and the apparent end of The Vision as we know it.

Click here for full WWE Raw results and fallout.