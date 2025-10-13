Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel Recap, John Cena’s Retirement, More

After a short break, the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast crew returns to PWMania.com with a brand-new episode covering a wide range of hot topics in the world of pro wrestling!
Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent dive into:
- A full recap of WWE Crown Jewel, including standout matches and key takeaways
- The emotional weight and legacy of John Cena’s final run as an in-ring performer
- Andrade’s return to AEW and what it could mean for the company moving forward
- And to close things out, a fun discussion looking back at memorable factions throughout wrestling history — the great, the forgotten, and the underrated
Whether you’re here for news, nostalgia, or hot takes — this episode delivers.
