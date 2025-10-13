Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel Recap, John Cena’s Retirement, More

After a short break, the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast crew returns to PWMania.com with a brand-new episode covering a wide range of hot topics in the world of pro wrestling!

Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent dive into:

A full recap of WWE Crown Jewel, including standout matches and key takeaways

The emotional weight and legacy of John Cena’s final run as an in-ring performer

Andrade’s return to AEW and what it could mean for the company moving forward

And to close things out, a fun discussion looking back at memorable factions throughout wrestling history — the great, the forgotten, and the underrated

Whether you’re here for news, nostalgia, or hot takes — this episode delivers.

Listen now below: