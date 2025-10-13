NXT Returning To Chicago For First Time In Almost Ten Years Next Month

WWE NXT is coming to “The Windy City” in November.

On Monday, the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, which just finished up a six-show residency deal with AEW back in July, announced that a special NXT Live non-televised event is coming to their venue in Chicago, Illinois for the first time in nine years.

Check out the complete announcement below.

NXT Live returns to Chicago for the first time in over 9 years on Saturday, November 15! See your favorite WWE Superstars LIVE! Plus special appearances by Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown Superstars!

Including:

* NXT Champion Ricky Saints

* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne

* Oba Femi

* NXT North American and Speed Champion Sol Ruca

* NXT North American Champion Ethan Page

* Lola Vice

* And more!

Tickets on sale Wednesday, October 15 @ 10am: https://livemu.sc/4nLO5V4