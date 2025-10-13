Roxanne Perez Makes Bold Challenge To Stephanie Vaquer On WWE RAW

A new rivalry has ignited on WWE Raw as Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was interrupted by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez during her championship celebration on the special Raw broadcast from Perth, Australia.

During an on-stage interview with Jackie Redmond, Vaquer reflected on her recent victory at Crown Jewel and her historic year, stating she felt, “blessed to be the first in history to win four titles in one year,” referencing her reigns as NXT Women’s Champion, NXT Women’s North American Champion, TNA Knockouts World Champion, and now the Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

The celebration was cut short when Rodriguez and Perez interrupted. Vaquer brushed off their intrusion, remarking that it wasn’t her concern that they were in a bad mood after losing their match earlier in the night, saying, “It’s not my problem that you’re in a bad mood because you lost your match.”

Perez then stepped forward to make her case for a title shot, declaring, “I would be champion if I had been in the title match as I deserved, because I was the last person to beat Iyo Sky.”

Vaquer responded sharply, telling Perez to, “stop crying and do something.” Perez fired back, “I’ll do it on my time, not yours.”

The heated exchange left fans buzzing and appears to have set the stage for Roxanne Perez to be next in line for a shot at Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship.

