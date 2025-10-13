Bret Hart Cancels Multiple Appearances, Releases Statement Addressing Situation

Wrestling with Character issued the following press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wrestling with Character LIVE Issues Update on Bret “Hitman” Hart Appearance

Wrestling with Character LIVE has received unfortunate news that Bret “Hitman” Hart has postponed his November appearances in Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut.

We understand how disappointing this is for his many fans and share in that disappointment alongside everyone involved with Wrestling with Character LIVE.

Official statement from Bret Hart:

It pains me, but I’m going I have to reschedule my northeastern United States dates this November, a combination of unexpected and unavoidable commitments at home have left me unable to attend. I hope to see all my fans on the east coast this coming spring.

– Bret

To all the fans across the three states who were looking forward to meeting the Hitman this November, we truly feel your disappointment and appreciate your understanding.

Fans can still look forward to an unforgettable night as Wrestling with Character LIVE presents Wrestling with KROSS on Sunday, November 16th at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden, CT.

The event will feature Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux, The Mountie, Dijak, Mercedes Martinez and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame – with more surprises still to come!

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 AM at wrestlingwithcharacterlive.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact: [email protected]

We thank all our fans for their continued support – and we promise a show like you’ve never seen before.