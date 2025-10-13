Ridge Holland Provides Recovery Update Following Surgery

Previously, it was reported that WWE NXT star Ridge Holland sustained an injury during a one-on-one match against TNA star Moose at the iMPACT TV tapings.

Holland later revealed that he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury and has successfully undergone surgery to address it.

In a recent update on his Twitter (X) account, Holland shared that he hopes to return to the gym on Monday. He mentioned that he will be getting a cast on Thursday, which he will need to wear for about three weeks. After this period in the cast, he will be able to start bearing weight and should be back at the gym shortly, as he has been feeling restless during his recovery.

Holland said, “So, foot’s kind of recovering pretty well. Hopefully, I can get back into the gym Monday. I get a cast put on Thursday. I think I’ll be in that probably three weeks and then we can start weight bearing. But yeah, main thing is remain positive is I can get back into the gym Monday, ‘cause I’ve been going absolutely crazy.”

Holland has been competing in NXT live events and most recently on episodes of WWE EVOLVE.