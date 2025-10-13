Kelani Jordan Reveals How Her WWE Tryout Came About

TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT star Kelani Jordan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how her WWE audition came to be.

Jordan said, “They reached out to me on Instagram about the SummerSlam ’22 tryout. I remember, I told my mom, ‘There’s no way this is real. How is this real? They messaged me?”

She continued, “I remember my mom told me, ‘You should do it, you should do it!’ And so me, I did watch wrestling with my brothers, so I was like, ‘What? This can’t be real.’ So, that’s kind of how they presented to me, like ‘Come to a tryout. Try this. You can get a chance to change your life.”

Jordan said, “I already knew what wrestling was and what WWE was. I just literally never thought it would be me.”

