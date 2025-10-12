Triple H Reacts To Fans Chanting For Edge And Batista

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque participated in the Crown Jewel post-show to discuss various topics, including the match between John Cena and AJ Styles.

Triple H said, “They were doing impressions all night long, is what they were doing. It was incredible. Just — you know, you hear this, sometimes said in this business, it was a love letter to professional wrestling. I really believe that. And those two — two of the most decorated performers, two of the greatest performers of a generation, both kind of coming to the end now in a way. I feel like there was a part of me at the end of this thing. I hope people appreciate what — while they still have time. But, you know, for both of them to go out there and perform at this level, do what they did, and just put on a massive tribute to what we all love to do, get to do, or get to watch, it was just incredible.”

On the amount of Cena shirts in the building and getting emotional over the Bray Wyatt tribute:

“No. It was incredible, the amount of shirts is unbelievable. That’s a testament to John Cena and who he is as a performer. And just at this — at this moment in time, you know, I think people are beginning now with what — what did we have four [dates left for Cena] — we’re beginning to realize what’s about to be over. And you just want to have that — you want to have something that you can take home with you, and say I was there. And that’s what you see with this, with all that yellow in the crowd tonight. Just an incredible moment. There were so many incredible moments in that match. And things for people to react to, the Bray Wyatt moment. For me, just — you know, even just watching it, I was getting choked up just watching.”

On the crowd chanting names such as “Edge” and “Batista” and if his phone is blowing up with people asking to face Cena during his retirement tour:

“The second John said he was coming back to do this retirement, everybody, that — from top to bottom, looking to sort of have — one last moment there with him, you know what I mean? And to have some meaningful thing. And John touched so many careers, was across so many people, helped so many talent out along the way, or had moments with him. They all just want to be a part of it, and I get it. He just can’t do it with everybody.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

