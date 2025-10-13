Kiera Hogan Hints At Potentially Signing With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling veteran Kiera Hogan has been removed from the AEW roster page, indicating that she has left the company.

During a virtual signing event with RDP Promotions, Hogan discussed various topics, including her departure from AEW and her no longer being under contract with the organization.

Hogan said, “No. I worked at AEW until this year, and now I am a free agent.”

On if she misses being at AEW:

“Absolutely. I mean, I’m so grateful for AEW and the time that I had at AEW. Doors are never closed. Same thing with IMPACT. I know doors are never closed. I’m actually on a little bit of a break right now, because I have something coming up, but I will talk about that later. But, just know, I’m not done with wrestling. You will see me on somebody else’s screen very soon, okay? She’s not done.”

On potentially ending up in WWE:

“I mean, never say never, right? Who’s to say I don’t go to WWE and help make it better? You know what I’m saying?… Maybe the WWE just needs some heat, and they ain’t find it yet so maybe they just waiting on me.”

