Jimmy Uso Reveals The Hardest Hit He’s Ever Taken In A WWE Match

WWE star Jimmy Uso recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about various topics, including the toughest hit he has ever taken during a wrestling match.

According to Jimmy, the hardest blow he received was from his own brother, Jey Uso, during their Hell in a Cell match against The New Day, consisting of Xavier Woods and Big E, at the 2017 edition of the premium live event.

Jimmy Uso said, “Oh, I remember. I remember. I actually was against Hell in the Cell man with a Kendo stick and I had Xavier Woods and brother was supposed to hit him but whack the hell out of me.”

He continued, “Remember that we had him in cuffs? Shouts out to the Briscoes, man. Like, shouts out to the brother Briscoes straight up.”

Jimmy Uso said, “Whacked the hell out of me. Whacked the hell out of me.”

You can check out Jimmy Uso’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)