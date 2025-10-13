Mick Foley Looks Back On A Unique Fan Experience From 1986 In Ecuador

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about several topics, including a memorable experience he had earlier in his career in 1986 while in Ecuador.

During this time, he found himself surrounded by fans, an experience that made him feel comparable to The Beatles during the height of Beatle-Mania.

Foley said, “I had this unique experience in Ecuador, which I had last been in, in 1986 and I went to a convention and I swear I had a feeling of what it was like to be one of the Beatles at Chase Stadium in ’64.”

He continued, “Like, just a mass of humanity surrounding me and we had a tight circle of security and law enforcement around me to get to my table. Went through thousands of people screaming, girls crying, then I sat down and no one went to my table. Everyone stayed like 30 feet away and just watched me.”

Foley added, “It was the strangest thing because they were all super fans. Maybe the price was too high.”

