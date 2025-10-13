Backstage Reaction To Booker T’s Slip-Up On WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T recently faced backlash after a misstatement during the September 9th episode of NXT.

When Rhea Ripley, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made their entrance, Booker T said, “I gotta pop my d**k, man!”

In a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, a fan inquired whether Booker T received any backstage heat for his slip-up. The report clarified that he did not face any repercussions, as those backstage understood that he intended to say “pop my neck.”

The situation was viewed more as a humorous mistake than anything serious. The report further mentioned that unless someone makes a deliberate inappropriate comment, there are typically no issues backstage.

Booker T has been a member of the NXT commentary team since October 2022 and occasionally fills in on main roster commentary.