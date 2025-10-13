RVD Shares Story Of Carrying A Concussed Randy Orton Through WWE Match

On the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam shared a shocking story from one of his final runs with WWE — revealing that Randy Orton was legitimately knocked unconscious during one of their matches, forcing RVD to carry him through the rest of the bout.

“This is on my way out from WWE, I guess it’s okay to talk about,” RVD said. “But Randy got heat for going on Twitter or something and saying, ‘Thank goodness for Rob carrying me through that match, I was out the whole time.’”

RVD recalled that the injury occurred early in the contest. “It was one of the very last ones. Was either a stretcher match or the one right before that, but when he hit the corner post, like, towards the beginning, he was just out,” he explained.

Despite Orton being concussed, RVD said stopping the match wasn’t even a consideration at the time. “Sometimes that happens, and you would never even think about stopping the match,” he stated.

The match in question is believed to have taken place during RVD’s 2013–2014 WWE run, when he and Orton faced off in a Stretcher Match on Monday Night Raw.