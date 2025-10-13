Kairi Sane Returns To “The Next Voyage” Entrance Theme On WWE RAW

The October 13th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw delivered a nostalgic surprise for long-time fans of Kairi Sane, as the “Pirate Princess” made her entrance to her beloved original theme, “The Next Voyage” by CFO$.

The fan-favorite track, synonymous with Sane’s most successful and emotional moments during her NXT run, drew an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the WWE Universe. The return of the theme marked a special moment for fans who have long associated it with Sane’s championship triumphs and signature pirate-inspired charisma.

The night was an emotional rollercoaster for The Kabuki Warriors. Backstage, tensions flared when Asuka berated and slapped Kairi Sane for their recent tag team loss to Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel. Asuka demanded that Sane redeem herself by facing Ripley one-on-one later in the show.

It was for that match that Sane made her entrance to the familiar sounds of “The Next Voyage.”

The ensuing match was a hard-hitting encounter, with interference from both Asuka and Iyo Sky at ringside. Despite Sane’s spirited effort and several near falls, Ripley ultimately secured the victory after delivering a Riptide.

The chaos didn’t end there. Following the match, Ripley attempted to put Asuka through the announce table, but Sane made the save with a kendo stick attack. However, Ripley quickly regained control, planting Sane with a DDT through the announce desk to close the segment.

Kairi Sane’s use of “The Next Voyage” continues a recent trend of WWE superstars reverting to their older entrance themes — a move that has been widely praised by fans. Recent reports have noted that several wrestlers, including Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, have requested to bring back their classic music.

The return of Sane’s iconic CFO$ theme — often regarded as one of the best entrance tracks of the modern era — is a clear sign that WWE is once again listening to its fans and embracing nostalgia in a major way.