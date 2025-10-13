Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed Turn On Seth Rollins

This week’s episode of WWE Raw concluded with a shocking betrayal that has completely shaken the foundation of the red brand. In a stunning post-match moment, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on their own leader, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, effectively ending The Vision and Paul Heyman’s alliance with Rollins.

The night’s main event saw CM Punk defeat LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match to become the new number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Before the match, Seth Rollins confidently declared that no one could knock him off his “mountaintop.”

Following Punk’s victory, Rollins made his way to the ring alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. The Vision launched a brutal post-match attack on Punk — but what followed stunned the entire arena.

Instead of continuing the beatdown, Bron Breakker suddenly speared LA Knight before turning on his own leader. In a shocking twist, Breakker delivered a devastating spear to Seth Rollins, leaving the champion laid out in the center of the ring.

As the stunned crowd looked on, Breakker stared down at the fallen Rollins, picked up the World Heavyweight Championship, and raised it high in the air — a clear statement that he was done following and ready to lead.

Moments later, Bronson Reed delivered a crushing Tsunami splash to CM Punk, signaling his alignment with Breakker. Paul Heyman then entered the ring and raised the arms of both men as the show went off the air, solidifying their new alliance and marking the end of The Vision.

The betrayal may have been influenced by reports of a suspected arm injury Rollins suffered at WWE Crown Jewel. While WWE has yet to confirm any medical details, the post-show chaos could be a storyline adjustment to address the champion’s status.

With CM Punk now officially the number one contender — and Seth Rollins betrayed by his own stable — WWE Raw ended in complete upheaval, setting the stage for a volatile road ahead for the World Heavyweight Championship.

