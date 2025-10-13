Backstage News On Seth Rollins’ Injury And The Vision’s Breakup

The shocking implosion of The Vision on the October 13, 2025 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was reportedly a creative decision made out of necessity, following a legitimate injury suffered by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

According to PWInsider.com, the brutal post-match attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on their leader Seth Rollins was designed to write him off television so he could recover from a shoulder injury sustained at Crown Jewel.

Rollins is believed to have injured his left shoulder during his main event match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. The injury is thought to have occurred when Rollins landed awkwardly while executing a coast-to-coast dive on Rhodes, who was hanging upside down in the turnbuckles.

While there has been no official confirmation from WWE regarding the nature or severity of the injury, Rollins was spotted wearing a shoulder sling in a fan photo after the event and was also seen wearing it backstage before RAW. He is expected to undergo further medical testing in the coming days to determine the extent of the damage.

This isn’t the first time Rollins has been sidelined with a major injury. In 2016, he tore his ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus, forcing him to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and miss seven months of action. Rollins has also dealt with back and shoulder issues at various points throughout his career.

On RAW, the on-screen storyline to write Rollins off was executed in dramatic fashion. The main event saw CM Punk become the number one contender for Rollins’ title, but the post-match celebration quickly turned chaotic.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Rollins’ stablemates in The Vision, viciously attacked both Punk and Rollins — signaling the end of the faction. The show closed with Paul Heyman aligning himself with Breakker and Reed, in what many have called one of the most shocking betrayals in recent WWE history.

Fightful Select provided additional insight, noting that multiple sources within WWE gave major credit to Rollins for finishing the match at Crown Jewel and appearing on RAW despite the injury.

Fightful added that Rollins being cleared for limited physicality on RAW has given officials optimism that the injury may not be as severe as initially feared.

The report also revealed that the breakup of The Vision was a “heavy creative pivot.” A source told Fightful that the split between Rollins, Breakker, and Reed was not originally planned until next year. This aligns with previous reports from Self Made PW, which hinted that a Bron Breakker heel turn had been discussed for 2026 — not 2025.

With Paul Heyman now seemingly aligned with Breakker and Reed, and Rollins temporarily off television, it appears WWE will shift focus toward establishing the new duo as dominant forces on RAW. Meanwhile, CM Punk is set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, though Rollins’ injury status may delay or alter those plans.

PWMania.com will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available regarding Seth Rollins’ condition and the aftermath of The Vision’s shocking implosion.