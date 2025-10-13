Ridge Holland Announces He Is Being Released By WWE

WWE will not be renewing the contract of a well-established talent when it expires next month.

Former WWE NXT and WWE EVOLVE wrestler Ridge Holland surfaced on social media on Monday to announce that he has been informed by WWE that he will not be retained by WWE when his contract is up in November.

He shared the following statement via social media to address the news:

“I’ve been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th. WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support.

My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I’m still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience. The shining light that has always kept me going is the HUGE support from a handful of special human beings.

Thank you.

I’m unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business…..so stay tuned.

Cheers”