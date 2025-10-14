Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE In-Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is expected to return to the WWE Performance Center this week as he continues working toward being medically cleared for an in-ring return, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite.

Mysterio, who has been sidelined since April 2025 with a torn groin and ruptured eardrum, has undergone surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process. His scheduled appearance at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida marks a major milestone in his recovery and indicates that his return to television could be imminent.

A comeback for the legendary high-flyer would be a significant addition to WWE programming, particularly as the company reportedly has major creative plans for him within its ongoing partnership with AAA. A prior report from WrestleVotes Radio stated that WWE intends to feature Mysterio in a “major role” as part of the AAA crossover initiative.

That same report suggested WWE is considering another co-branded AAA streaming event before the end of 2025, with Survivor Series weekend in San Diego — Mysterio’s hometown — being discussed as a potential host.

If the event materializes, one rumored matchup could see Rey Mysterio challenge his son, Dominik Mysterio, for the AAA Mega Championship. The rivalry would carry deep symbolic weight, as Rey’s connection to AAA dates back to the early 1990s, where he helped pioneer the high-flying lucha libre style that forever changed the wrestling industry.