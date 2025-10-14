Ronda Rousey Explains How She Deals With Online Hate

During an appearance at New York Comic-Con, former WWE star Ronda Rousey spoke with Evan Mack about how she deals with public criticism and negativity.

“I keep speaking my mind. I don’t stop. I don’t read press about myself,” Rousey said. “I feel like that is a really destructive path to go down, is to read your own press, is to read your comments, and stuff like that. I just feel like social media and that kind of space is a place where I put everything out and a lot of people take it their own way and respond to it with whatever they are going through and I don’t need to take that back in.”

Rousey explained that she focuses on expressing herself without letting online reactions affect her mental well-being.

“I’m just gonna put it out and they can do what they want with it. If it helps somebody, whatever they’re going through, to vent about how much they hate me, if that helps them throughout the day, I don’t have to take them dealing with their pain to deal with my pain.”

She added that she doesn’t concern herself with the opinions of those who speak negatively about her.

“So it’s just like, whatever, you take it, I said it, you might have read it in context, but it’s also, one way I like to think about it is, somebody says something shi**y about me, I really don’t give a sh*t about what they think about anything else, why do I suddenly care about what they think about me?”