Booker T Says “The Clock Is Ticking” For WWE NXT Talent

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the surprising release of former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and several other NXT stars, using the moment as a wake-up call for current developmental talent.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted he was shocked by the decision. “Wes Lee is a guy that’s highly, highly talented. I would have thought he would have been safe,” Booker said.

However, he explained the move from a business standpoint, noting that NXT’s purpose as a developmental brand means talent has a limited window to prove themselves. “But then I think also about what this thing is all about, NXT being a developmental system. When you’ve been in the developmental system five years, and you’re not looked upon as being someone that’s going to make it on the main roster, you could be one of the guys that’s going to get cut.”

Booker then issued strong advice to all current NXT wrestlers, emphasizing the need for urgency and focus. “As far as this developmental system, I would implore guys to think that they got perhaps two, two and a half years at that,” he stated. “So you better be motivated to try to figure out what this thing is all about.”

He also warned against complacency and reminded talent of the ultimate goal. “Don’t cruise. Don’t put it in cruise control, because you can find yourself being one of these guys getting released,” Booker said. “The clock is ticking and they’re watching to see if you are one of the guys perhaps that could make it on the main roster and make it to SummerSlam and WrestleMania.”