Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the match card for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will stream live on Netflix from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The show will air at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In this episode, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion, will defend his Intercontinental Championship against “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev. Additionally, The Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champions, Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, will defend their titles against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and LWO’s Dragon Lee.

Also, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man,” Becky Lynch, will put her title on the line against Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri.

