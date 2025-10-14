CM Punk Reacts To The Crowd Response He Received On WWE RAW In Perth

This past Monday on RAW, top WWE star CM Punk competed in a Triple Threat Match to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The main event featured Punk facing off against “The Mega Star” LA Knight and “Main Event” Jey Uso. Punk emerged victorious, securing a future title shot against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk received a strong audience reaction during RAW, which took place in Perth, Western Australia. He later shared his thoughts on the reaction through his Instagram story.

Punk said, “I can’t help but think about how upset I was when I got injured last year and I had to miss coming to Perth for Elimination Chamber. I hope everybody in Perth was happy with that make-up date. You have lovely singing voices and you’re very, very loud. Man, this is the reason we do this. You were a tremendous, tremendous crowd. I hope to see you soon.”