Backstage Update On Otis’ WWE Absence

WWE star Otis made his return to the ring at AAA’s TripleMania in August and has since competed almost exclusively on Main Event. However, he hasn’t appeared on that program in about a month.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he hasn’t heard of any injuries that could explain Otis’s absence.

There is no update on when Otis will return to in-ring action, but he had previously been sidelined after undergoing a scope on his elbow.

Otis is a former RAW Tag Team Champion, having partnered with Chad Gable as part of the Alpha Academy. He also teamed with Tucker Knight in NXT as part of Heavy Machinery. Otis has participated in multiple WrestleMania events and has been involved in memorable storylines with two prominent women in the company, Mandy Rose and Maxxine Dupri.