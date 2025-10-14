IYO SKY Discusses Her On-Air Partnership With Rhea Ripley In WWE, Dream Matches

IYO SKY appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, which was released on Tuesday.

While sitting down as a guest on the popular pro wrestling program, the WWE Superstar spoke about her great chemistry with Rhea Ripley as of late, the name change from Io Shirai to IYO SKY and more.

The following are some of the highlights and a complete video archive of the new interview.

On the difference between Io Shirai and IYO SKY: “So that’s interesting, because I was Io Shirai even in NXT. I thought when I joined WWE, I would get a new ring name, but WWE didn’t ask me, and I kept using Io Shirai. That makes me happy, but I was wondering [about it]. Then I got called up to the main roster, then that time was SummerSlam 2022. So Hunter asked, because that time was I was injured, broken ankle, almost got cleared. And then Hunter called me. ‘Are you ready to go to Raw?’ And I totally didn’t expect that, he told me with Bayley and with Dakota Kai, because she was not working with WWE. That was makes me so happy, because Bayley, Dakota and me make a new unit, oh my gosh. Then he says, please think of something new for a ring name. Oh my gosh. I don’t have any time, because maybe that was only five days before SummerSlam. Iyo Sharai means purple thunder in Japanese. So that’s why I tried to think something when you’re hearing my name, you could imagine like a fire or like a water whatever, like a strong fist whatever. Sky, because if you hear me, if you hear Iyo Sky, you think of the sky, and you won’t forget my name. So that’s why I decided to put sky. IYO SKY, Io Sharai, both similar sounds.”

On if she thinks she has great chemistry with Rhea Ripley: “I think so, because she has muscle. I’m running fast. I’m so small, but I can flip and she’s not a flipping person, like so much the opposite. So that’s why I think we have great chemistry.”

On future dream matches: “Alexa Bliss, never had a singles match. Becky Lynch, I think [we haven’t had a singles match].”