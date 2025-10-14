Andrade’s AEW Return Sparks Speculation On More WWE Stars Jumping Ship

As PWMania.com previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his return to AEW earlier this month after being released from WWE in September 2025 due to a disciplinary issue related to repeated violations of the company’s wellness policy and being unreachable by officials.

This situation led to canceled creative plans. As a result, Andrade became the first wrestler to move from WWE to AEW, then back to WWE, and once again back to AEW.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the possibility of Aleister Black and Rusev leaving WWE and returning to AEW in the latest Fightful Select Answers. Andrade’s return to AEW has sparked rumors and speculation that other wrestlers may also make the jump back from WWE to AEW in the future.

Sapp noted that he wouldn’t rely on this happening, but it wasn’t due to any ill feelings towards AEW. It was mentioned in the report that most bridges haven’t been burned with AEW, and if any have, they involve only one or two individuals. Black and Rusev are not among those, and while there were previous issues, nothing would prevent either from returning.

Wrestlers switching companies multiple times was common in the 1990s. Names like Jeff Jarrett, Dustin Rhodes, Scott Hall, Rick Rude, the Road Warriors, William Regal, Sid, and Kevin Nash frequently jumped between WCW and WWE, with some even making appearances in ECW as well.