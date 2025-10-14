Backstage Update On Ridge Holland’s WWE Contract

A new update from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio has shed light on Ridge Holland’s WWE contract situation, revealing that the recently released star was earning “NXT money” rather than a main roster salary at the time of his departure.

Holland recently announced that WWE would not be renewing his contract, which officially expires on November 14. The decision comes as he recovers from a serious foot injury that required surgery.

“With Ridge Holland, I know people have been saying he was making main roster money, he wasn’t,” Alvarez stated. “When they sent him back to NXT and he was there for years, I think, a couple of years at least, he was making NXT money. He was not making main roster money anymore.”

Alvarez further explained that the financial situation surrounding Holland’s deal was modest compared to top-level contracts.

“So it’s not like he’s making some giant main roster contract. He was making NXT money and they won’t even pay that during the time that he’s out with this injury.”

Holland, who joined WWE in 2018, spent time on both NXT and the main roster, including competing in the 2022 WarGames match at Survivor Series. His most recent run saw him capture the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Andre Chase as part of the Chase U faction, before later turning on the group in a storyline that led to its disbandment.

Holland’s foot injury occurred during a dark match against Moose at a TNA television taping, resulting in a Lisfranc injury that required surgery. As he recovers and prepares for his post-WWE future, the former rugby star has announced plans to launch an online coaching business to support his family.