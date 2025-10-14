Report: WWE’s Partnership With Def Rebel Nearing Its End

The ongoing changes to WWE’s entrance music production may be entering a major transition period. According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, Def Rebel — the music production group responsible for creating most WWE entrance themes in recent years — is currently working under its final contract with the company.

While there is no confirmed timetable for when the deal will officially expire, sources told the outlet that WWE is expected to begin collaborating with outside artists for future theme music projects. The company has recently partnered with a variety of musicians, including Mega Ran, Adam Jones, and Incendiary, signaling a broader approach to its sound direction.

The report comes after a turbulent few years for WWE entrance themes. In 2024, it was reported that multiple WWE Superstars expressed frustration over the Def Rebel-produced themes that replaced their popular CFO$ tracks. Despite requests for explanations, talent were reportedly not informed why the switch was made.

Last week, several stars — including Shinsuke Nakamura, The Street Profits, and Kairi Sane — were confirmed to have reverted to their classic CFO$ entrance themes, a move that has been widely praised by fans online.