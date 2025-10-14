Report: Backstage Skepticism In WWE Over Seth Rollins’ Injury

The recent betrayal of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins by his faction, The Vision, on WWE Raw was reportedly designed to write him off television due to a legitimate shoulder injury sustained at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

However, a new report from Dave Meltzer indicates that there is significant skepticism within the WWE locker room regarding the legitimacy of Rollins’ latest injury, largely because of a previous fabricated injury storyline earlier this year.

“They were told it was from an injury in the match with Cody Rhodes. But after being told his other injury was legit, many are not fully believing anything right now,” Meltzer wrote.

The earlier “injury” was a storyline explanation for Rollins’ absence prior to his surprise return and Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam. That angle was reportedly so well-protected that it “fooled a lot of its own people” within WWE.

Now, with Rollins once again written off television, the company is said to be struggling to convince its own talent that this latest injury is genuine.

“In the attempt to work everyone… the lack of trust right now is pretty high,” the report added.

The October 13 episode of Raw featured the dramatic breakup of The Vision, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turning on Rollins after a post-match attack on CM Punk. The shocking segment ended with Paul Heyman aligning himself with Breakker and Reed, effectively disbanding the group and positioning Rollins for a babyface return once he’s medically cleared.

The uncertainty surrounding Rollins’ recovery has left the World Heavyweight Championship scene unclear. While CM Punk remains the official number one contender, it is now unknown if or when he will get his title shot against his long-time rival.