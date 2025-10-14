Darby Allin Calls Jon Moxley The Locker Room Leader Of AEW

AEW star Darby Allin appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including his attack on Jon Moxley at New York Comic-Con.

Allin said, “Just a little moment… Just, whenever you get the chance to show the world what wrestling’s all about, because we do that panel with DC? A lot of those fans don’t know what they’re getting themselves into, and here you are breaking a glass vase over a homie’s head.”

On enjoying wrestling Moxley:

“Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. He was a guy when I first started wrestling, that I would see. When I first started wrestling. And I would see his early promos way back when when he was John Moxley on the independents. And that guy spoke to me as a performer. Because when you first enter you see all these — you know, the athletes. The guys that look like quarterbacks and sports guys, and you’re like, ‘How do I fit into this whole thing?’ But then you see a guy like Moxley that’s like so real and rugged and like raw and just gritty, and you’re like, ‘That guy speaks to me as a performer.’ So I uh I definitely looked up to him a lot.”

On the locker room leaders in AEW:

“I don’t know. I think just anybody that pretty much like leads by example. And it sounds kind of strange, but I think Moxley is that guy. I think Moxley is that guy. He’s a dude, you know, when everybody was like, ‘Ah, can someone else become world champion?’ This guy is at every show. He’s there when it starts. He’s there when it closes. He’s got no ego, and that’s why I see myself in him a lot still. And it just — you got to lead by example. And he literally will do anything. He’s there all the time. So, it’s just it’s great. But unfortunately, I got to make that guy say ‘I Quit.’”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)