Original Plans For Kota Ibushi Before His Injury On AEW Collision

As reported by PWMania.com, top AEW star Kota Ibushi sustained an injury during his match against Josh Alexander on Collision, when he fell off the top rope and fractured his femur.

Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, indicating that Ibushi’s injury impacted some creative plans for the company.

The original idea was to build toward a tag team showdown featuring Mark Davis and Josh Alexander against Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. This is why Davis came out after the match to attack Ibushi, prompting Omega to make the save.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Ibushi has undergone surgery, but there is currently no information on how long he will be sidelined or what his creative direction will be upon his return.