MVP Reveals How Randy Savage Planned To Build Him Into A Star

In a recently resurfaced interview, WWE star MVP shared a series of incredible stories about his unlikely friendship with the late, great “Macho Man” Randy Savage — including details about a never-realized project called MachoMan.com, Savage’s mentorship advice, and a wild encounter at a GWAR and Misfits concert years before they formally met.

According to MVP, Savage once called him directly to pitch the idea for an online wrestling project called MachoMan.com, which would have featured its own championship storyline. Savage’s creative vision was to use the platform to build up MVP as a major star, culminating in a match where Savage would personally lose to him for the MachoMan.com Championship.

“He said, ‘That’s how you make people in the business,’” MVP recalled. “‘Once we establish you and you’re somebody, then you lose the title to somebody else — and we make a new guy.’ And I’m sitting there thinking, I’m talking to Macho Man right now.”

Though the project never came to fruition, Savage continued to keep in touch with MVP, calling him occasionally over the years to check in and offer advice.

One of the most memorable calls came shortly after MVP signed his WWE developmental contract.

“Randy pops up on my phone, and he calls me because he heard I got signed,” MVP said. “He wanted to congratulate me. And he said two things he stressed over and over: ‘Don’t trust anybody, because everyone’s always trying to take your spot — and save your money. Save your money, kid.’”

MVP described the mentorship as both surreal and deeply meaningful.

“The fact that Macho Man, one of the greatest of all time, just hit it off and took a liking to me… I’m gonna guess it was all because I went in on his ass on that promo,” MVP joked.

MVP also revealed that he had a chance encounter with Savage years earlier, long before they officially met through wrestling. The moment took place backstage at a GWAR and Misfits concert, where Savage was reportedly looking for Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein of The Misfits over a personal issue involving his then-girlfriend, Gorgeous George.

“Macho Man is backstage looking for Doyle from the Misfits with bad intentions,” MVP recalled. “He’s walking around saying, ‘Where’s Doyle? Where’s Doyle?’ A few of the security guards and a couple cops come over because remember, this is Macho Man. This is Macho Man circa 2001–2002.”

Security allegedly asked MVP and his brother if they would help restrain Savage if things got out of hand. Instead, MVP approached him.

“I had a disposable camera, and I said, ‘Hey, Macho Man, man you’re looking jacked — you look huge.’ And he goes, ‘Oh yeah, brother.’ Then he said, ‘Man, you’re the only one being nice to me.’ Everybody was giving him a look because they knew he was there to mess Doyle up.”

MVP managed to get a photo with Savage that night, a picture that later surfaced online. Years later, when the two reconnected, Savage remembered the moment.

“I told him, ‘Yeah, I was the kid that came and asked to take the picture with you.’ And he said, ‘Oh yeah, you were the one that was being nice to me.’ He remembered that.”

While MachoMan.com never came to life, the bond between MVP and Savage clearly left a lasting impression. Savage’s advice, kindness, and larger-than-life personality helped shape MVP’s early years in the business — and their stories continue to capture the imagination of wrestling fans decades later.