Matches Confirmed For AEW Tailgate Brawl Ahead Of WrestleDream

During Saturday night’s Homecoming episode of AEW Collision, the company announced two matches for the Tailgate Brawl pre-show, which will take place before next weekend’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV).

The Tailgate Brawl will air at 7 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max, preceding the PPV that begins at 8 PM ET.

In the first match, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, representing The Conglomeration, will face “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team showdown.

Additionally, FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will take on JetSpeed, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, in another tag team match.

The AEW Tailgate Brawl will be held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.