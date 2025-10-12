Updated Lineup For AEW WrestleDream 2025

After Saturday night’s Homecoming episode of AEW Collision, the company revealed the updated lineup for next weekend’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (comprising Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against Don Callis Family, which includes AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita.

Additionally, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration. The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, will face Jurassic Express, consisting of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, in a $500K Tag Team Match.

Furthermore, The Hurt Syndicate, made up of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, will go up against The Demand, featuring Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, in a trios match. In singles action, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness will take on Jamie Hayter.

Previously announced matches include an “I Quit” Match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley of The Death Riders, as well as AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending his title against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe from The Opps.

Finally, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against “Timeless” Toni Storm.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, October 18th, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.