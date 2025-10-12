Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/15/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will serve as the go-home episode for AEW WrestleDream.

This special three-hour event will be broadcast live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday night at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max, featuring both Dynamite and Collision.

The card includes:

– A tag team match featuring The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) against The Demand (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona).

– AEW World Trios Champions The Opps (Samoa Joe, “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs) defending their titles against La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Tag Team Champion “El Toro Blanco” RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos).

– A trios match featuring “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) taking on The Don Callis Family (“The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Mark Davis).

– A tag team battle between The Conglomeration (“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly) and The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta).

– A singles match with Triangle of Madness’ Skye Blue facing Jamie Hayter.

– Another singles match pitting Paragon’s Roderick Strong against The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli.

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and “Timeless” Toni Storm will participate in a segment to share their final words before WrestleDream. Darby Allin and Jon Moxley of The Death Riders will also have a face-to-face meeting, with no physical confrontation.

