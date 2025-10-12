Kota Ibushi Undergoes Surgery For Femur Fracture, Tony Khan & Ibushi Comment

How is Kota Ibushi doing?

Let’s find out!

As noted, the Japanese wrestling star suffered an injury during the taping of his match against Josh Alexander earlier this week for the AEW Collision: Homecoming show that aired on Saturday night.

Sunday morning saw Ibushi surface via social media to share the following statement after undergoing surgery to repair the leg injuries he sustained at the match taped at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. on October 8.

“I’ve only been getting seriously injured. This time, it’s a femur fracture, and the broken bone even pierced through the muscle.”



“The surgery was a success!!!



(If I get another serious injury like this, I think I’ll live out the rest of my life as an ordinary person.)“



“I couldn’t believe it. Tony Khan himself sent me flowers and a letter. If someone does that for you, you can’t just quit, can you?!!! I cried. I don’t know if it’ll take one year or a year and a half to recover, but I’ll do what I can. Right now, only my toes can move. The pain is intense. I was shocked to even feel anything. Mr. Tony Khan… all I can do is try my best.”

When the Ibushi vs. Alexander bout aired on TNT and HBO Max on October 11 as part of the AEW Collision: Homecoming broadcast, AEW President Tony Khan took to X and commented on Ibushi’s status.

“We are all very grateful for The Golden Star Kota Ibushi,” he wrote. “In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room [and] fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on AEW Collision tonight!”