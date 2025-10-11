Rumored Match Not Expected To Take Place At AEW WrestleDream

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2025 WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) event on Saturday, October 18, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Currently, there are six matches set for the event. However, one anticipated matchup is unlikely to take place.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a singles match between Andrade El Idolo and Kenny Omega, which seemed to be the planned direction for Omega following Andrade’s return to AEW—where he attacked Omega earlier this month—will not occur at WrestleDream next weekend.

The report also notes that Andrade is set to challenge for the WWC Universal Title on the same night, which is why he will not be available for the PPV.

There is a possibility that AEW could still pull Andrade from that match, as they have done with talent in the past, but this has not happened yet.