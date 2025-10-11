Tony Khan Confirms AEW’s Last Show At Daily’s Place For The Foreseeable Future

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced during the company’s recent TV tapings in Jacksonville, Florida, that this Saturday’s episode of Collision will be the last show held at Daily’s Place for some time.

This is because the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium, transforming it into the “Stadium of the Future.” The renovated stadium is set to open in 2028.

The new venue will reportedly expand its capacity to accommodate over 70,000 fans, allowing it to host not only NFL games but also major concerts, soccer matches, and the NFL Draft.