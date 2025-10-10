Darby Allin Attacks Jon Moxley At New York Comic Con

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin are at it again.

The two were involved in a wild brawl at the 2025 New York Comic Con this week, as Darby Allin invaded the AEW x DC Comics panel, storming through the fans and media at the NYCC Q&A to attack the leader of The Death Riders just as he was talking about their scheduled “I Quit” match at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view on October 18 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

Allin marched up to Mox and slammed a glass filled with water on his head. This led to the two exchanging wild punches before Moxley pushed Allin through the backdrop with the AEW and DC Comics logos on it.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 on 10/18 will also feature Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship, as well as Jurassic Express duo ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry and Luchasaurus vs. The Young Bucks duo of Nick and Matt Jackson in a match with $500,000 on the line.

