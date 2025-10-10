Mercedes Mone Wins 10th Title At Bodyslam Wrestling Event On Oct. 10

“The CEO” continues to stack championships.
On Saturday, the women’s wrestling star captured her tenth, officially becoming “Ten Belts Mone.”
Mercedes Mone defeated Aliss Ink to become the new Bodyslam Women’s Champion at the October 10 event held by the Denmark-based promotion.
With the win, Mone now lays claim to ten championships and titles, which include the following:
- * AEW TBS Championship (America)
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Championship (America)**
* CMLL World Women’s Championship (Mexico)
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (England)
* EWA Women’s Championship (Australia)
* PTW Women’s Championship (Poland)
* BestYa Women’s Championship (Italy)
* Queen of Southside Championship (England)***
* Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship (Scotland)
** – The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Championship is a title she won by winning the 2025 tournament. It is not actively defended, and a new champion will be crowned when the next annual tournament takes place.
*** — The Queen of the Southside Championship is no longer active, as it merged with the RevPro British Women’s Championship, but Mercedes Moné still carries it around.
MERCEDES IS THE NEW BODYSLAM WOMEN’S CHAMPION!!! 🇩🇰 #10BELTZMONÉ pic.twitter.com/U7tQLSSaBL
— sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) October 10, 2025