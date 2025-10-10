Mark Briscoe Calls Orange Cassidy The Locker Room Leader Of AEW

AEW star Mark Briscoe appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss various topics, including his Conglomeration stablemate Orange Cassidy, who he recognizes as the locker room leader in the company.

Briscoe said, “I call him the godfather of The Conglomeration. Without him, I feel like there would be no Conglomeration. Just having him back, he’s the coolest dude there is, obviously.”

He continued, “He is one of one, there is no other Orange Cassidy. Often imitated but never ever duplicated. He’s one of a kind and he’s an amazing dude, amazing performer, and amazing wrestler. It’s great to have him back. I think he’s a leader in the locker room. He’s so level headed. When sometimes tempers or emotions could get high, he’s so level headed and he’s so rational, he doesn’t get too worked up and he can reel things in. He’s so helpful, especially with a lot of young guys, the vets, everybody. He really is the guy. He’s not a super in-your-face loud and, ‘Look at me, I’m a locker room leader’. Not so ever, not even a little bit.”

Briscoe added, “Everybody knows that you can always go to Orange and that he’s always going to have the best interest of the team, of the whole crew.”

