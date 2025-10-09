Taz Scheduled To Undergo Shoulder Replacement Surgery

AEW commentator Taz announced on his official Twitter (X) account that he will be taking a break from Dynamite as he is scheduled to undergo shoulder replacement surgery soon.

This announcement comes after he had knee replacement surgery last year.

Taz wrote, “I will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time. Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for some time. See you soon.”

There is no word yet on how long Taz may be sidelined, but updates will be provided once they become available.