AEW All In: Texas Receives Reduced Public Funding After Lower Attendance

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, AEW’s All In: Texas event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, qualified for public funding through the Texas Event Trust Fund, but the promotion will ultimately receive a smaller reimbursement than initially expected due to lower-than-projected attendance.

The state originally approved $1.08 million in funding based on an estimated attendance of 33,490 (with 32,500 projected spectators). However, the certified attendance came in at 23,759 total, including 21,973 paying spectators — approximately 29% below projections. As a result, AEW’s reimbursement will be reduced proportionally, likely to around $700,000.

Following the event, AEW President Tony Khan publicly cited an attendance figure “close to 29,000,” a number closer to WrestleTix’s estimate of 27,245 distributed tickets rather than the final scanned total. Despite the lower turnout, the show still generated an impressive $2.5 million gate, and city officials reportedly expressed satisfaction with the event’s overall economic impact on the area.

It was also revealed that AEW requested arbitration and confidentiality clauses in its agreement with the city-owned Esports Stadium, specifying that officials should not publish or disclose attendance figures, turnstile counts, drop counts, ticket numbers, revenues, or box office receipts.

While All In: Texas fell short of its original attendance goals, it remains one of AEW’s most successful U.S. events to date, showcasing the promotion’s ability to deliver large-scale productions at major stadium venues.