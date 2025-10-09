Update On Kota Ibushi Following Serious Injury At AEW Collision Taping

An update has emerged regarding AEW star Kota Ibushi, who suffered a serious injury during the AEW Collision taping on October 8 in Jacksonville, Florida. According to PWInsider.com, Ibushi is believed to have sustained a broken femur and was immediately transported to a local medical facility for evaluation.

The injury occurred during Ibushi’s match against Josh Alexander, which was taped for this Saturday’s episode of Collision. Multiple fan reports from the taping described a frightening scene when Ibushi fell awkwardly from the turnbuckle to the floor outside the ring. The referee quickly stopped the match, and AEW medical officials rushed to ringside to provide assistance.

Video footage and eyewitness accounts circulating on social media showed medical personnel tending to Ibushi for several minutes before he was carefully placed on a stretcher and taken up the entrance ramp for transport. The match did not resume following the incident.

This marks another unfortunate setback for Ibushi, who has dealt with a string of injuries over the past few years. Before joining AEW, he suffered a severe shoulder injury in 2021 that kept him out of action for over a year. Despite returning to the ring, lingering physical issues have continued to impact his in-ring schedule.

Ibushi officially signed with AEW in July 2023 and, despite limited appearances, remains one of the company’s most respected and internationally acclaimed performers. In August 2025, he announced that he had signed a new two-year contract extension with AEW, solidifying his long-term commitment to the promotion.

As of now, AEW has not issued an official statement regarding his condition, but the wrestling world has rallied around Ibushi, sending support and well wishes for his recovery.