Tony Khan Praises Jon Moxley As One Of AEW’s Most Important Stars

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Dirt Sheet Radio about various topics, highlighting Jon Moxley’s significance both on-screen and off-screen for AEW.

Khan said, “It’s incredible. Jon Moxley since day one has been one of the most important stars in AEW, but backstage Jon Moxley is also, as you’ve correctly assessed, one of the most important people backstage in AEW.”

He continued, “Everybody in AEW has so much respect for Jon Moxley and he arrived in AEW as a huge star, since we started AEW, he’s been the most consistent presence on the show week in, week out on all of our shows. Jon Moxley works so hard. He’s a phenomenal wrestler. He’s a phenomenal leader. He’s a genius about pro wrestling, and Jon Moxley is one of my favorite people I’ve ever gotten to work with.”

Khan added, “I’m really, really proud that Jon Moxley is in AEW, I think. He was a fantastic world champion time after time after time in AEW. Everything he’s done in his company has been to the benefit of AEW and Jon Moxley’s a phenomenal, phenomenal wrestler.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

